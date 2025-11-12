Sikko Industries standalone net profit rises 35.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.33% to Rs 19.20 croreNet profit of Sikko Industries rose 35.71% to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.33% to Rs 19.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales19.2015.32 25 OPM %20.2619.78 -PBDT3.832.97 29 PBT3.692.80 32 NP2.852.10 36
