Bafna Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 19.08% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.03% to Rs 35.47 croreNet profit of Bafna Pharmaceuticals rose 19.08% to Rs 3.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 12.03% to Rs 35.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 40.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales35.4740.32 -12 OPM %12.049.42 -PBDT4.594.20 9 PBT3.122.62 19 NP3.122.62 19
