Shangar Decor standalone net profit declines 79.49% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.97% to Rs 2.70 croreNet profit of Shangar Decor declined 79.49% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 21.97% to Rs 2.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2.703.46 -22 OPM %42.9641.91 -PBDT1.151.44 -20 PBT0.501.06 -53 NP0.160.78 -79
