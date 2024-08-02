SIL Investments consolidated net profit rises 120.25% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 109.68% to Rs 7.15 crore

Net profit of SIL Investments rose 120.25% to Rs 3.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 109.68% to Rs 7.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.7.153.4169.9352.495.252.524.612.113.481.58