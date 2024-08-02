Valiant Communications consolidated net profit rises 250.56% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 41.41% to Rs 13.66 crore

Net profit of Valiant Communications rose 250.56% to Rs 3.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 41.41% to Rs 13.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.13.669.6631.1116.984.761.734.151.193.120.89