Rane Holdings consolidated net profit rises 2.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.11% to Rs 830.85 crore

Net profit of Rane Holdings rose 2.74% to Rs 13.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.11% to Rs 830.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 894.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.830.85894.468.818.6865.9572.7532.4637.4013.1212.77