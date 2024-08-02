Kirloskar Brothers consolidated net profit rises 2.20% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.61% to Rs 1030.90 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Brothers rose 2.20% to Rs 65.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 63.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.61% to Rs 1030.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 899.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1030.90899.5010.8412.23121.20108.0099.9089.9065.1063.70