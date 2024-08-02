NIIT consolidated net profit rises 255.96% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.86% to Rs 82.48 crore

Net profit of NIIT rose 255.96% to Rs 7.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 31.86% to Rs 82.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 62.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.