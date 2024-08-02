NIIT consolidated net profit rises 255.96% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.86% to Rs 82.48 croreNet profit of NIIT rose 255.96% to Rs 7.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 31.86% to Rs 82.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 62.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales82.4862.55 32 OPM %-1.33-12.57 -PBDT15.307.60 101 PBT9.753.55 175 NP7.762.18 256
