Silver Touch Technologies Ltd Slides 1.6%

Silver Touch Technologies Ltd fell 1.6% today to trade at Rs 1076.95. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.15% to quote at 36679.82. The index is up 0.86 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Orient Technologies Ltd decreased 1.41% and Nucleus Software Exports Ltd lost 1.04% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 15.21 % over last one year compared to the 8.6% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
On the BSE, 370 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 16471 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1115.6 on 31 Dec 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 621 on 06 Mar 2025.
