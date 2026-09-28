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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Silver Touch Technologies receives order from Space Applications Centre, ISRO

Silver Touch Technologies receives order from Space Applications Centre, ISRO

Last Updated : Sep 28 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

For supply of high-performance computing workstations

Silver Touch Technologies has received a purchase order from the Space Applications Centre (SAC), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Department of Space, Government of India, Ahmedabad, for the supply, installation and support of High-End Workstations.

The workstations are among the most powerful single-node systems available, combining 60-core Intel Xeon processors, 512 GB memory and NVIDIA Blackwell-class GPUs with 96 GB memory. Such systems support compute-intensive scientific workloads including AI/ML, large-scale data processing, simulation and visualisation.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 11:04 AM IST