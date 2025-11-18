Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 11:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Silverline Technologies standalone net profit rises 24100.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Silverline Technologies standalone net profit rises 24100.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Sales rise 14195.71% to Rs 100.07 crore

Net profit of Silverline Technologies rose 24100.00% to Rs 7.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14195.71% to Rs 100.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales100.070.70 14196 OPM %9.715.71 -PBDT9.720.04 24200 PBT9.700.03 32233 NP7.260.03 24100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Power arm commissions 300 MW solar project for NHPC in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 300 MW solar project for NHPC in Rajasthan

BSE SME Mahamaya Lifesciences debuts with a modest pulse

BSE SME Mahamaya Lifesciences debuts with a modest pulse

Australian dollar near one-week low, S&P/ASX 200 at lowest in four months

Australian dollar near one-week low, S&P/ASX 200 at lowest in four months

RITES signs MoU with Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board

RITES signs MoU with Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board

Newgen's UK arm bags contract of GBP 1.46 million

Newgen's UK arm bags contract of GBP 1.46 million

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPhysicswallah Share Price LIVE UpdatesGold-Silver Rate TodayStocks To Buy TodayProtein SnacksRed Fort BlastLadki Bahin YojanaDPDP Rules Compliance TimelinePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon