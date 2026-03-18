Simplex Castings receives order worth Rs 13 cr from ThyssenKrupp Group

Simplex Castings has received an order worth Rs.13.02 crore from ThyssenKrupp Group, a German industrial engineering and steel production company. The order for supply of 80 sets each of Zero Leakage Coke Oven Doors & High Grade Pusher Side Doors, 10 sets of Mechanical Plungers and Helical Springs for Pusher Side Doors.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News