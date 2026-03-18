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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Simplex Castings receives order worth Rs 13 cr from ThyssenKrupp Group

Simplex Castings receives order worth Rs 13 cr from ThyssenKrupp Group

Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 9:16 PM IST
Simplex Castings has received an order worth Rs.13.02 crore from ThyssenKrupp Group, a German industrial engineering and steel production company. The order for supply of 80 sets each of Zero Leakage Coke Oven Doors & High Grade Pusher Side Doors, 10 sets of Mechanical Plungers and Helical Springs for Pusher Side Doors.

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First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 9:16 PM IST

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