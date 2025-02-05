Business Standard

Wednesday, February 05, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Simplex Mills Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Simplex Mills Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.09 crore

Net profit of Simplex Mills Company reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.090 0 OPM %-100.000 -PBDT0.01-0.02 LP PBT0.01-0.03 LP NP0.01-0.03 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sharanam Infraproject & Trading reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sharanam Infraproject & Trading reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Arvind Fashions consolidated net profit declines 47.81% in the December 2024 quarter

Arvind Fashions consolidated net profit declines 47.81% in the December 2024 quarter

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities consolidated net profit declines 0.06% in the December 2024 quarter

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities consolidated net profit declines 0.06% in the December 2024 quarter

Symphony reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.00 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Symphony reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.00 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Asia Capital standalone net profit rises 80.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Asia Capital standalone net profit rises 80.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDelhi elections Voting LIVEDelhi Exit Poll Result TimeStocks to WatchMarket TodayDelhi Election Voting TimeTraffic advisory on Delhi election dayBudget 2025Voting Slip DownloadIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon