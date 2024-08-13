Shri Bajrang Alliance consolidated net profit declines 42.38% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.60% to Rs 130.49 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Shri Bajrang Alliance declined 42.38% to Rs 6.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 13.60% to Rs 130.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 151.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.130.49151.030.513.091.194.540.403.786.9612.08