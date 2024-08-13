Business Standard
Shri Bajrang Alliance consolidated net profit declines 42.38% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
Sales decline 13.60% to Rs 130.49 crore
Net profit of Shri Bajrang Alliance declined 42.38% to Rs 6.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 13.60% to Rs 130.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 151.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales130.49151.03 -14 OPM %0.513.09 -PBDT1.194.54 -74 PBT0.403.78 -89 NP6.9612.08 -42
First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 12:58 PM IST

