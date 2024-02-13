Sindhu Trade Links reports consolidated net profit of Rs 93.14 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 35.30% to Rs 416.32 crore

Net profit of Sindhu Trade Links reported to Rs 93.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 9.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 35.30% to Rs 416.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 307.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.416.32307.7115.84-4.42109.87-0.8995.96-2.7793.14-9.43