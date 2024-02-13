Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Sindhu Trade Links reports consolidated net profit of Rs 93.14 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 4:53 PM IST
Sales rise 35.30% to Rs 416.32 crore
Net profit of Sindhu Trade Links reported to Rs 93.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 9.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 35.30% to Rs 416.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 307.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales416.32307.71 35 OPM %15.84-4.42 -PBDT109.87-0.89 LP PBT95.96-2.77 LP NP93.14-9.43 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Capital Trade Links standalone net profit rises 668.49% in the December 2023 quarter

American Pistachios Growers onboards PV Sindhu as Brand Ambassador

Consolidated Construction Consortium reports consolidated net loss of Rs 617.82 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Mahindra Holidays &amp; Resorts India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 11.65 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Jubilant Pharmova reports consolidated net profit of Rs 66.80 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Hind Aluminium Industries consolidated net profit rises 204.98% in the December 2023 quarter

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 31.44 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sanmitra Commercial reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Advance Lifestyles reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceBitcoinAshok LeylandMumbai AirportBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon