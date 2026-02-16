Singer India standalone net profit rises 256.95% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 52.54% to Rs 161.01 croreNet profit of Singer India rose 256.95% to Rs 5.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 52.54% to Rs 161.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 105.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales161.01105.55 53 OPM %4.820.77 -PBDT9.412.52 273 PBT8.221.98 315 NP5.391.51 257
