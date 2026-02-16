Singer India standalone net profit rises 256.95% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 52.54% to Rs 161.01 crore

Net profit of Singer India rose 256.95% to Rs 5.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 52.54% to Rs 161.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 105.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.161.01105.554.820.779.412.528.221.985.391.51

