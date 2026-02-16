Monday, February 16, 2026 | 11:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Singer India standalone net profit rises 256.95% in the December 2025 quarter

Singer India standalone net profit rises 256.95% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 11:18 AM IST

Sales rise 52.54% to Rs 161.01 crore

Net profit of Singer India rose 256.95% to Rs 5.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 52.54% to Rs 161.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 105.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales161.01105.55 53 OPM %4.820.77 -PBDT9.412.52 273 PBT8.221.98 315 NP5.391.51 257

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Covance Softsol consolidated net profit rises 1241.49% in the December 2025 quarter

Covance Softsol consolidated net profit rises 1241.49% in the December 2025 quarter

Orissa Bengal Carrier reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.39 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Orissa Bengal Carrier reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.39 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Modi Rubber consolidated net profit declines 17.93% in the December 2025 quarter

Modi Rubber consolidated net profit declines 17.93% in the December 2025 quarter

Radhagobind Commercial reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Radhagobind Commercial reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Thomas Scott India standalone net profit rises 65.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Thomas Scott India standalone net profit rises 65.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayAngel One Stocks PicksIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Rate todayBill Gates Andhra Pradesh VisitFractal Analytics IPO ListingAI Impact on Indian IT StocksIMD Weather Forecast