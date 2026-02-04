Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sita Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.47 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.68 crore

Net profit of Sita Enterprises reported to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs -0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.68-0.77 LP OPM %92.65107.79 -PBDT0.63-0.83 LP PBT0.63-0.83 LP NP0.47-0.81 LP

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

