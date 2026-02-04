Rubicon Research consolidated net profit rises 91.23% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 51.73% to Rs 475.53 crore

Net profit of Rubicon Research rose 91.23% to Rs 72.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 38.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 51.73% to Rs 475.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 313.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.475.53313.4022.7422.30102.1462.5790.5953.1572.8038.07

