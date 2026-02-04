Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rubicon Research consolidated net profit rises 91.23% in the December 2025 quarter

Rubicon Research consolidated net profit rises 91.23% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 51.73% to Rs 475.53 crore

Net profit of Rubicon Research rose 91.23% to Rs 72.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 38.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 51.73% to Rs 475.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 313.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales475.53313.40 52 OPM %22.7422.30 -PBDT102.1462.57 63 PBT90.5953.15 70 NP72.8038.07 91

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

