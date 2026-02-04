Restaurant Brands Asia reports consolidated net loss of Rs 43.54 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.83% to Rs 714.65 crore

Net Loss of Restaurant Brands Asia reported to Rs 43.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 50.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.83% to Rs 714.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 639.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.714.65639.0612.5310.8852.7238.64-45.69-54.71-43.54-50.40

