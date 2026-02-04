Bajaj Finance consolidated net profit declines 6.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.44% to Rs 20884.03 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Finance declined 6.33% to Rs 3977.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4246.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.44% to Rs 20884.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17632.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.20884.0317632.9863.5770.005940.235984.555696.325765.423977.854246.54

