Lee & Nee Software (Exports) consolidated net profit declines 42.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Lee & Nee Software (Exports) declined 42.11% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 13.13% to Rs 2.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2.783.20-2.52-3.750.180.280.150.240.110.19

