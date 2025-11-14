Friday, November 14, 2025 | 01:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SJVN commissions 600 MW Unit 1 of Buxar Thermal Power Project

SJVN commissions 600 MW Unit 1 of Buxar Thermal Power Project

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
SJVN, through its wholly owned subsidiary, SJVN Thermal, has achieved the Commercial Operation Date (COD) of Unit-1 (660 MW) of the 1320 MW (2X660 MW) Buxar Thermal Power Project today, marking a significant milestone in the Company's journey towards strengthening the nation's power generation capacity.

The 1320 MW (2x660 MW) Buxar Thermal Power Project located at Chausa in District Buxar, Bihar is being implemented by SJVN Thermal Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SJVN. Equipped with state-of-the-art supercritical technology, the project ensures higher efficiency and reduced environmental impact. The project will generate 9,828.72 Million Units of electricity annually, out of which 85% power has been allocated to Bihar under a long-term Power Purchase Agreement. The Project will substantially enhance power availability in Bihar and the Eastern Region, reducing peak-hour shortages and strengthening energy security.

 

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

