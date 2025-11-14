SJVN commissions 600 MW Unit 1 of Buxar Thermal Power Project

The 1320 MW (2x660 MW) Buxar Thermal Power Project located at Chausa in District Buxar, Bihar is being implemented by SJVN Thermal Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SJVN. Equipped with state-of-the-art supercritical technology, the project ensures higher efficiency and reduced environmental impact. The project will generate 9,828.72 Million Units of electricity annually, out of which 85% power has been allocated to Bihar under a long-term Power Purchase Agreement. The Project will substantially enhance power availability in Bihar and the Eastern Region, reducing peak-hour shortages and strengthening energy security.
