Transformers & Rectifiers India updates on World Bank Case

Transformers & Rectifiers India updated regarding the ongoing matter with the World Bank as follows:
1. Removal from Debarred List: The World Bank has removed the name of the Company from the list of Debarred Firms and Individuals on its website.
2. Extension for Submission of Response: The World Bank has granted an extension for submitting the Company's explanation in the sanctions case. The new deadline for submission is 12 January 2026.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content