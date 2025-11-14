Friday, November 14, 2025 | 01:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capacit'e Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 10.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Capacit'e Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 10.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Sales rise 24.75% to Rs 646.16 crore

Net profit of Capacit'e Infraprojects rose 10.09% to Rs 49.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 44.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 24.75% to Rs 646.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 517.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales646.16517.97 25 OPM %16.7618.41 -PBDT90.6880.04 13 PBT66.6558.74 13 NP49.1044.60 10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shankara Building Products reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.16 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Shankara Building Products reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.16 crore in the September 2025 quarter

R O Jewels standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the September 2025 quarter

R O Jewels standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the September 2025 quarter

India's economy likely to sustain sound growth dynamic through 2025 and 2026, says OPEC

India's economy likely to sustain sound growth dynamic through 2025 and 2026, says OPEC

Premier Explosives signs MoU with Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board

Premier Explosives signs MoU with Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board

Rossell Techsys recognized as Outstanding Supplier by Lockheed Martin

Rossell Techsys recognized as Outstanding Supplier by Lockheed Martin

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 1:03 PM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Stocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListAlinagar Assembly Election ResultsQ2 Results TodayChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon