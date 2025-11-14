Capacit'e Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 10.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.75% to Rs 646.16 croreNet profit of Capacit'e Infraprojects rose 10.09% to Rs 49.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 44.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 24.75% to Rs 646.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 517.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales646.16517.97 25 OPM %16.7618.41 -PBDT90.6880.04 13 PBT66.6558.74 13 NP49.1044.60 10
