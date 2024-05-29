Sales decline 8.93% to Rs 0.51 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 44.52% to Rs 18.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 23.29% to Rs 2.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Thacker & Company rose 163.76% to Rs 6.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.93% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.0.510.562.242.92178.43173.21208.93178.080.910.974.675.190.540.573.223.586.042.2918.0812.51