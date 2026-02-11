SJVN consolidated net profit rises 50.56% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 61.25% to Rs 1081.97 croreNet profit of SJVN rose 50.56% to Rs 224.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 149.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 61.25% to Rs 1081.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 670.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1081.97670.99 61 OPM %71.4869.22 -PBDT573.07326.40 76 PBT356.81188.91 89 NP224.38149.03 51
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:39 PM IST