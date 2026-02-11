SJVN consolidated net profit rises 50.56% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 61.25% to Rs 1081.97 crore

Net profit of SJVN rose 50.56% to Rs 224.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 149.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 61.25% to Rs 1081.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 670.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1081.97670.9971.4869.22573.07326.40356.81188.91224.38149.03

