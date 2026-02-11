Bhartiya International reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.70 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 39.16% to Rs 365.95 croreNet profit of Bhartiya International reported to Rs 6.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 39.16% to Rs 365.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 262.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales365.95262.97 39 OPM %7.846.62 -PBDT16.866.80 148 PBT10.360.26 3885 NP6.70-1.51 LP
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:39 PM IST