Hind Rectifiers consolidated net profit rises 26.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 64.19% to Rs 277.39 crore

Net profit of Hind Rectifiers rose 26.87% to Rs 12.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 64.19% to Rs 277.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 168.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.277.39168.949.2110.4421.0515.6116.6013.4612.7010.01

