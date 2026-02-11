Dwarikesh Sugar Industries standalone net profit rises 43.90% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.97% to Rs 325.12 crore

Net profit of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries rose 43.90% to Rs 15.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3.97% to Rs 325.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 312.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.325.12312.7211.588.7039.2528.2726.8015.8615.4410.73

