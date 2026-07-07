SJVN Ltd drops for fifth straight session

SJVN Ltd is quoting at Rs 71.31, down 0.61% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock gained for a third straight session today in last one year as compared to a 4.3% up 0.21%. in NIFTY and a 6.95% up 18.31% in the Nifty Energy index.

SJVN Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 71.31, down 0.61% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 24424.75. The Sensex is at 78289.92, up 0.01%.SJVN Ltd has eased around 1.36% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which SJVN Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39481.45, down 0.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 28.08 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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