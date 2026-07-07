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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gland Pharma Ltd gains for third straight session

Gland Pharma Ltd gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Jul 07 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Gland Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2510.4, up 1.92% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 32.94% in last one year as compared to a 4.13% jump in NIFTY and a 16.41% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Gland Pharma Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2510.4, up 1.92% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 24468.6. The Sensex is at 78452.78, up 0.21%. Gland Pharma Ltd has gained around 11.68% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Gland Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25866.25, down 0.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.44 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 30.83 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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