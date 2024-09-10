NBEMS to release NEET PG scorecards today, here's how to check and download

The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the NEET PG 2024 scorecards for candidates who appeared in the All India Quota (AIQ) counselling process today, September 10, 2024. Students can check and download their scorecards through the official website, i.e., nbe.edu.in.

The board has already released the NEET PG 2024 results and merit list for AIQ on September 4 and has also announced the release of the scorecards on September 10 onwards. The examination was held on August 11 and the result was released on August 23, 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

How do you check NEET PG AIQ Scorecard 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check NEET PG AIQ Scorecard 2024:

Firstly, visit the official website, i.e., https://www.natboard.edu.in/

On the home page, check for the "NEET PG 2024 All India 50% Quota Rank" and click on it.

You can download "NEET PG AIQ Scorecard 2024" (likely in PDF format).

What are the details mentioned in your NEET PG AIQ scorecard 2024?

Here are the details mentioned in the NBEMS NEET PG Scorecard 2024

Candidate Name

Application Id

NEET PG Rank

Category

All India 50% Quota Rank - Merit position of the candidates amongst all the candidates who appeared in the NEET-PG 2024 and are eligible for all the 50 per cent quota counselling.

All India 50% quota Category Rank - Overall merit position of the candidate in the category (OBC/SC/ST/EWS) as opted by the candidate in the NEET PG 2024 among all the candidates of the same category.

The medical entrance examination was held on August 11 in two shifts at 416 venues across 170 cities. The results were announced on August 23. Around 2,28,540 candidates took the examination that took place in English for 3 hours and 30 minutes and consisted of 3 hours and 30 minutes. The paper consisted of 200 MCQs, divided into three parts.

For general and EWS candidates, a minimum of 50 percentile is required to qualify for counselling while SC, ST and OBC category candidates need to score at least 40 percentile.