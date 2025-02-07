SKM Egg Products Export (India) consolidated net profit declines 35.70% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.67% to Rs 135.09 croreNet profit of SKM Egg Products Export (India) declined 35.70% to Rs 7.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 11.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 11.67% to Rs 135.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 152.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales135.09152.93 -12 OPM %10.3913.33 -PBDT13.7918.30 -25 PBT10.2515.35 -33 NP7.5311.71 -36
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content