Sky Gold and Diamonds rallies after Q3 PAT soars 120% YoY

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 4:00 PM IST

Sky Gold and Diamonds surged 8.92% to Rs 348 after the company reported a strong set of numbers for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

On a consolidated basis, profit after tax stood at Rs 80.54 crore in Q3 FY26, up 120.42% YoY from Rs 36.54 crore in Q3 FY25. On a sequential basis, PAT rose 20.23% from Rs 66.99 crore in Q2 FY26.

Net sales jumped 77.13% YoY to Rs 1,767.68 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 997.97 crore in the year-ago quarter. Sequentially, revenue increased 19.08% from Rs 1,484.46 crore.

Profit before tax more than doubled to Rs 106.13 crore in Q3 FY26, registering a 115.01% YoY increase over Rs 49.36 crore in Q3 FY25. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, PBT rose 20.74% from Rs 87.90 crore.

 

Total expenditure rose 74.9% YoY to Rs 1,645.29 crore. Raw material consumption increased 56.17% YoY to Rs 1,624.94 crore, while employee expenses rose 88.93% YoY to Rs 15.19 crore. Interest cost climbed 73.75% YoY to Rs 21.18 crore, while depreciation declined 12.24% YoY to Rs 2.51 crore.

Sky Gold and Diamonds is one of India's fastest-growing B2B jewellery manufacturers, specialising in lightweight, design-led and studded jewellery.

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 4:00 PM IST

