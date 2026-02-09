India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Concord Biotech Ltd, REC Ltd, Westlife Foodworld Ltd and Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 February 2026.

India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd lost 5.41% to Rs 746.85 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 80363 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39433 shares in the past one month.

Concord Biotech Ltd crashed 4.54% to Rs 1278.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 97986 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13484 shares in the past one month.

REC Ltd tumbled 3.42% to Rs 359.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.92 lakh shares in the past one month.

Westlife Foodworld Ltd corrected 3.37% to Rs 524. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 26416 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd plummeted 3.33% to Rs 1765. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13073 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4450 shares in the past one month.

