Monday, February 09, 2026 | 04:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 4:00 PM IST

Concord Biotech Ltd, REC Ltd, Westlife Foodworld Ltd and Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 February 2026.

Concord Biotech Ltd, REC Ltd, Westlife Foodworld Ltd and Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 February 2026.

India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd lost 5.41% to Rs 746.85 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 80363 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39433 shares in the past one month.

 

Concord Biotech Ltd crashed 4.54% to Rs 1278.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 97986 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13484 shares in the past one month.

REC Ltd tumbled 3.42% to Rs 359.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.92 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Parliament, Lok sabha

PM's absence in LS was an act of fear, Speaker under BJP pressure: Cong MPs

Zimbabwe vs Oman ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live scorecard

Zimbabwe vs Oman LIVE SCORE T20 World Cup 2026: Vinayak-Sufyan help Oman rebuild

Qualcomm's 2nm chip design tape-out

Qualcomm's 2nm tape-out adds momentum to India's semiconductor mission

Sanae Takaichi

World stocks climb, Nikkei soars on Japan PM Takaichi's big poll win

Stock Market LIVE, February 9, 2026

Stock Market Close: Sensex jumps 485 pts; Nifty ends at 25,867 amid broad-based buying; SMIDs shine

Westlife Foodworld Ltd corrected 3.37% to Rs 524. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 26416 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd plummeted 3.33% to Rs 1765. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13073 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4450 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NSE PAT rises 15% QoQ to Rs 2,408 crore

NSE PAT rises 15% QoQ to Rs 2,408 crore

Man Industries surges after strong Q3 performance

Man Industries surges after strong Q3 performance

Modis Navnirman Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Modis Navnirman Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Goldiam International jumps after Q3 PAT spurts 37% YoY

Goldiam International jumps after Q3 PAT spurts 37% YoY

Volumes jump at Shipping Corporation of India Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Shipping Corporation of India Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 3:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkGold and Silver Price TodayWeather TodayApple CarPaly AI UpdateVodafone Idea Share PriceBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenPersonal Finance