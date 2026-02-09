Monday, February 09, 2026 | 04:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Modis Navnirman Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Modis Navnirman Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 3:59 PM IST

Euro Pratik Sales Ltd, Manugraph India Ltd, Vindhya Telelinks Ltd and BN Agrochem Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 February 2026.

Modis Navnirman Ltd lost 14.80% to Rs 338 at 14:19 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 470 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 831 shares in the past one month.

 

Euro Pratik Sales Ltd tumbled 12.99% to Rs 244.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 50726 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52058 shares in the past one month.

Manugraph India Ltd crashed 8.97% to Rs 14.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 445 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 532 shares in the past one month.

Vindhya Telelinks Ltd corrected 7.41% to Rs 1155. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2856 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 624 shares in the past one month.

BN Agrochem Ltd fell 6.48% to Rs 270.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8627 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2751 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 3:59 PM IST

