Suprajit Engg slides after Q3 PAT drop 63% YoY to Rs 13 cr

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 4:00 PM IST

Suprajit Engineering slipped 3.94% to Rs 446 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 62.54% year-on-year to Rs 12.52 crore, despite a 17.72% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 978.95 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax tanked 32.31% year on year to Rs 40.80 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) edged up 0.04% year-on-year to Rs 111.9 crore in Q3 FY26, while the EBITDA margin slipped to 13% from 14.3% in the same quarter last year.

Total expenses jumped 19.94% to Rs 9,41.15 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 784.62 crore in Q3 FY25. Employee benefit expenses were at Rs 224.68 crore (up 22.78% YoY), while the cost of material consumed stood at Rs 452.84 crore (up 4.25% YoY) during the period under review.

 

The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 (150%) per equity share of face value Re. 1 each for FY26 and fixed Friday, February 13, 2026, as the record date for the payment of the interim dividend.

Suprajit Engineering is engaged in the business of manufacturing auto components consisting mainly of control cables, speedo cables, auto lamps, and other components for automobiles and caters to both domestic and international markets.

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 4:00 PM IST

