Indegene announces strategic partnership with Datavant

Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 8:16 PM IST

To enhance patient recruitment for clinical trials focused on rare disease

Datavant, the data collaboration platform trusted for healthcare, announced a strategic partnership with Indegene today to enhance patient recruitment for clinical trials, with a focus on rare disease and other complex studies. By embedding Datavant's bespoke data enrichment capabilities into Indegene's NEXT Patient Recruitment platform, the two companies are enabling faster trial enrollment, fewer screen failures, and more efficient recruitment processes for biopharmaceutical organizations.

Patient recruitment is one of the biggest hurdles in clinical development, particularly in rare diseases where eligible populations are small and dispersed. Datavant operates the nation's largest health data retrieval network, spanning more than 80,000 hospitals and clinics and processing over 100 million patient records annually. Combined with Indegene's suite of digitally powered solutions for clinical trial recruitment, the partnership streamlines the identification of suitable participants for studies based on specific health data criteria.

 

The result is more eligible participants have an opportunity to connect to the trials designed for their specific health conditions, including patients with rare and complex diseases. The partnership enables biopharma companies to reduce site-level screen failures, accelerate enrollment timelines, improve the screen-to randomization ratios, and drive more informed decision-making.

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 8:05 PM IST

