Zodiac Energy standalone net profit declines 11.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.85% to Rs 137.56 crore

Net profit of Zodiac Energy declined 11.21% to Rs 5.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 31.85% to Rs 137.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 104.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.137.56104.339.949.899.738.187.017.645.075.71

