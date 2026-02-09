Monday, February 09, 2026 | 04:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Zodiac Energy standalone net profit declines 11.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Zodiac Energy standalone net profit declines 11.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 4:03 PM IST

Sales rise 31.85% to Rs 137.56 crore

Net profit of Zodiac Energy declined 11.21% to Rs 5.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 31.85% to Rs 137.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 104.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales137.56104.33 32 OPM %9.949.89 -PBDT9.738.18 19 PBT7.017.64 -8 NP5.075.71 -11

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 4:03 PM IST

