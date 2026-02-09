BAMPSL Securities standalone net profit declines 37.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.49% to Rs 6.01 crore

Net profit of BAMPSL Securities declined 37.50% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 9.49% to Rs 6.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.6.016.6413.3119.130.801.270.801.270.600.96

