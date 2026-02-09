Man Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 61.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.45% to Rs 830.38 crore

Net profit of Man Industries (India) rose 61.31% to Rs 55.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 34.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.45% to Rs 830.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 731.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.830.38731.9415.3710.7697.7858.1076.2946.8655.0434.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News