Sky Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.24 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Sales rise 13.17% to Rs 19.93 crore
Net profit of Sky Industries reported to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 13.17% to Rs 19.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 17.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales19.9317.61 13 OPM %9.781.53 -PBDT1.95-0.11 LP PBT1.62-0.42 LP NP1.24-0.32 LP
First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 2:13 PM IST

