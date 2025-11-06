Smartlink Holdings consolidated net profit rises 177.61% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.09% to Rs 70.27 croreNet profit of Smartlink Holdings rose 177.61% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 27.09% to Rs 70.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 55.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales70.2755.29 27 OPM %2.22-1.66 -PBDT3.762.24 68 PBT2.711.31 107 NP1.860.67 178
