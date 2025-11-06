Indoco Remedies Q2 net loss narrows to Rs 9 cr

Indoco Remedies' consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 9.21 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with net loss of Rs 10.01 crore reported in Q2 FY25.
Revenue from operations stood at Rs 471.83 crore in the second quarter of FY26, up 9.59% as against Rs 430.66 crore posted in Q2 FY25.
The company reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 13.35 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with a pre-tax loss of Rs 4.84 crore in Q2 FY25. The firm also recorded exceptional items amounting to Rs 0.53 crore during the quarter.
EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 53.4 crore, compared with Rs 52.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
Aditi Panandikar, MD, Indoco Remedies, said, International formulation and API businesses had a good growth this quarter. The India formulation business performance was impacted due to revision in the GST rates. We are confident of regaining momentum in the coming quarters.
Indoco is a fully integrated, research-oriented pharmaceutical company with a strong global presence. The Companys turnover is US$ 180 million with a human capital of over 6000 employees, including over 400 skilled scientists and field staff who are the strength of the organization.
Shares of Indoco Remedies fell 1.72% to currently trade at Rs 268.50 on the BSE.
