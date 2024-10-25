SMIFS Capital Markets consolidated net profit rises 108.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 117.12% to Rs 6.34 croreNet profit of SMIFS Capital Markets rose 108.33% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 117.12% to Rs 6.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales6.342.92 117 OPM %-5.68-24.32 -PBDT0.550.25 120 PBT0.390.18 117 NP0.250.12 108
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content