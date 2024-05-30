Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Elin Electronics consolidated net profit rises 121.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Sales rise 3.39% to Rs 277.83 crore
Net profit of Elin Electronics rose 121.25% to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.39% to Rs 277.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 268.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 48.25% to Rs 13.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.13% to Rs 1041.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1075.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales277.83268.72 3 1041.721075.43 -3 OPM %4.463.29 -3.896.05 - PBDT12.578.13 55 41.5354.31 -24 PBT5.112.27 125 19.6835.70 -45 NP3.541.60 121 13.8726.80 -48
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Elin Electronics consolidated net profit declines 42.48% in the December 2023 quarter

N K Industries consolidated net profit rises 121.05% in the March 2024 quarter

BPL consolidated net profit rises 121.21% in the December 2023 quarter

Beryl Drugs standalone net profit rises 121.43% in the December 2023 quarter

Aeonx Digital Technology consolidated net profit rises 121.77% in the March 2024 quarter

B.L.Kashyap &amp; Sons reports consolidated net profit of Rs 23.66 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Vishvprabha Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2024 quarter

G G Dandekar Properties reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Primo Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 59.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers standalone net profit rises 38.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateHindi Journalism DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon