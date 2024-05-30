Business Standard
GB Global consolidated net profit rises 117.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Sales rise 60.24% to Rs 68.55 crore
Net profit of GB Global rose 117.91% to Rs 51.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 60.24% to Rs 68.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 51.89% to Rs 40.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 71.41% to Rs 219.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 127.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales68.5542.78 60 219.30127.94 71 OPM %8.24-53.76 --3.11-26.91 - PBDT49.2227.69 78 54.7354.78 0 PBT44.3123.45 89 33.4026.07 28 NP51.1023.45 118 40.1926.46 52
First Published: May 30 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

