Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SML Isuzu slips as sales slide 17% YoY in November

SML Isuzu slips as sales slide 17% YoY in November

Image

Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

SML Isuzu shed 2.02% to Rs 1,613.45 after the vehicle manufacturer said that it has sold 539 units in November 2024, registering de-growth of 16.7% from 647 units sold in the same period last year.

Cargo vehicles sales slipped by 21.7% to 235 units in November 2024 as against 300 units sold in November 2023.

The company has sold 304 units of passenger vehicles in November 2024, down 12.4% YoY.

For the period April to November 2024, the company's total sales aggregated to 8,967 units, registering a growth of 3.6% from 8,653 units sold in the same period a year ago.

 

SML Isuzu is primarily engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles and their parts.

The company had reported 3.4% rise in net profit to Rs 21.80 crore on a 10.3% increase in net sales to Rs 549.71 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 450 pts to 80,250; Nifty at 24,250; Smallcap shares outperform

Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan, RSS Chief

Opposition, BJP MPs debate over Mohan Bhagwat's call for 3-child norm

KP Sharma Oli, Nepal

Nepal accepts $20 mn grant assistance from China ahead of PM Oli's visit

Train, Indian Railway

Railways set to run 992 special trains to manage Kumbh Mela rush in 2025

Protest, Delhi Protest, Bangladesh Protest, Hindu Protest

Monks protest at Indo-Bangla border over release of Iskcon temple priest

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 2:24 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia Q2 GDP GrowthStocks to buyIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon