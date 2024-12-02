Business Standard
Barometers turn rangebound; realty shares in demand

Barometers turn rangebound; realty shares in demand

Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
The key equity indices traded with minor gains in a narrow range in early afternoon trade. The Nifty hovered above the 24,150 mark. Realty shares gained after declining in the previous trading session.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 112.15 points or 0.14% to 79,914.94. The Nifty 50 index added 56.65 points or 0.23% to 24,187.75.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.61% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rallied 0.70%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,372 shares rose and 1,541 shares fell. A total of 195 shares were unchanged.

 

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 2.74% to 14.89. The Nifty 26 December 2024 futures were trading at 24,300.85, at a premium of 113.1 points as compared with the spot at 24,187.75.

The Nifty option chain for the 26 December 2024 expiry showed a maximum Call OI of 46.5 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. Maximum Put OI of 56 lakh contracts was seen at 24,000 strike price.

Hyundai Motor slips after total sales slumps 7% YoY in Nov '24

SSWL net turnover declines to Rs 372 cr in Nov'24

Mahindra & Mahindra tractors sales rise 4% in Nov'24

Mahindra & Mahindra auto sales jump 12% in Nov'24

Ambuja Cements partners with Coolbrook to implement RDH technology

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index rose 1.65% to 1,036.95. The index shed 0.51% in the past trading session.

Phoenix Mills (up 3.41%), Macrotech Developers (up 2.98%), Godrej Properties (up 2.48%), Oberoi Realty (up 1.38%), DLF (up 0.54%), Brigade Enterprises (up 0.46%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 0.23%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers (up 0.11%) advanced.

On the other hand, Sobha (down 1.32%) and Raymond (down 0.53%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Bajaj Auto rose 0.65% after the two-wheeler major reported a 5% increase in total auto sales to 4,21,640 units in November 2024 as against 4,03,003 units in November 2023.

Maruti Suzuki India added 2.27% after the companys total sales rose 10.39% to 181,531 units in November 2024 as against 164,439 units sold in November 2023.

Hero Motocorp shed 0.29% after its total sales declined 6.36% to 459,805 units in November 2024 as compared with 491,050 units in November 2023.

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 12:40 PM IST

