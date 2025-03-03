Monday, March 03, 2025 | 10:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Select Africa selects Veefin's Digital Lending Suite for its digital transformation

Select Africa selects Veefin's Digital Lending Suite for its digital transformation

Image

Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Select Africa, a leading financial institution based in South Africa, has partnered with Veefin Solutions to drive its digital transformation across multiple countries in South and East Africa. This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone in Select Africa's commitment to focusing on the unbanked segment and enabling easier access to financial services.

Through this partnership, Select Africa will utilize Veefin Solutions' end-to-end stack, including Onboarding, Loan Origination System, Loan Management System, Reporting Solution, and Collections Management System, to streamline its lending operations, deliver digital-first customer experiences, and foster innovation across its financial product offerings.

The multi-country rollout of Veefin's Digital Lending Suite will also enable Select Africa to expand its market presence into new geographies, drive technology-led financial inclusion, and cater to a segment often neglected by the formal banking industry. As digital transformation becomes a key driver of financial services, this partnership reaffirms Select Africa's vision of being a future-ready financial institution.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Markets Surge After Tense Trump-Zelenskyy Exchange; Consumer Inflation Matches Estimates

Markets Surge After Tense Trump-Zelenskyy Exchange; Consumer Inflation Matches Estimates

SSWL net turnover jumps 19% YoY to Rs 408 cr in Feb'25

SSWL net turnover jumps 19% YoY to Rs 408 cr in Feb'25

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd Slides 7.65%

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd Slides 7.65%

TVS Motor Company Ltd Spikes 3.79%, BSE Auto index Rises 1.53%

TVS Motor Company Ltd Spikes 3.79%, BSE Auto index Rises 1.53%

Market drift higher in early trade; breadth positive

Market drift higher in early trade; breadth positive

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayShreenath Paper Products IPO allotmentLatest News LIVEStocks To BuyOscars 2025 Winner ListGATE 2025 Answer KeyNothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon